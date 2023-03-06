Gophers coach Ben Johnson and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard both had basketball teams with something to play for entering Sunday's regular-season finale between border rivals at Williams Arena.

Wisconsin was sitting firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble. The Gophers couldn't escape a last-place finish in the Big Ten, but they could win back-to-back conference games for the first time this season.

Jamison Battle followed his game-winning three-pointer to snap a 12-game losing streak Thursday against Rutgers with another buzzer-beating three Sunday to give the Gophers a six-point halftime lead, but they later got stung by a shot from long distance.

The Gophers lost their sixth straight in the Border Battle on Sunday 71-67, following Chucky Hepburn's go-ahead three-pointer for Wisconsin with 47 seconds left in front of a stunned crowd.

The Gophers (8-21, 2-17 Big Ten) saw Hepburn break a 62-62 tie with a three-pointer and a free throw with under a minute to play. The Gophers nearly tied the game on free throws in the waning seconds but fell just short.

Following Taurus Samuels' 1-for-2 at the line, Battle stole Wisconsin's inbounds pass and was fouled with 7.8 to play. But Battle missed the first before sinking the second to pull within 67-66.

The Badgers (17-13, 9-11) hit their last four free throws to secure the season series sweep, after beating the Gophers 63-60 on Jan. 3 in Madison. Minnesota natives Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl finished with 21 points each to lead Wisconsin.

Dawson Garcia scored 10 of his 19 points in the first half for the Gophers, who will open the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night as the No. 14 seed against No. 11 Nebraska.

Garcia and Battle were among seven scholarship players from Minnesota on the U's roster this season, including freshmen Pharrel Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Braeden Carrington.

Playing for the home state Big Ten program in front of friends and family meant something special. That was a big reason Johnson received a commitment last week from Cherry guard Isaac Asuma, the No. 2 player in the state's junior class.

Remaining prideful to wear maroon and gold, though, was tested for the Gophers, who had their longest losing streak since dropping 14 straight games while finishing 8-23 during the 2015-16 season.

On Sunday, the Gophers were outplaying an NCAA tournament-caliber squad for most of the night. Following Garcia's seven points early in the second half, Carrington's three-pointer gave the Gophers a 53-46 lead with just under 11 minutes to play. But the Badgers had a significant advantage in the post.

Crowl and Wahl shot a combined3-for-16 from the field in Thursday's 63-61 loss to Big Ten regular season champion Purdue in Madison. But they helped the Badgers score 48 points in the paint Sunday.

The Gophers were outscored 16-6 when Connor Essegian hit two free throws for a 62-59 lead. A blow to their low post presence came when Payne fouled out with four minutes left.

Ta'lon Cooper answered with a clutch three-point play after being fouled on a scoop shot off the glass, a play that tied the score at 62-62 with 2:37 remaining.

But the Badgers won 11 of 17 games this season decided by six points or fewer, which led all high-major programs. They were used to playing in tight games and it showed down the stretch.