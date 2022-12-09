Jamison Battle is the only player left on the Gophers men's basketball team who was part of the upset against Michigan last year in Ann Arbor.

That first Big Ten win in Ben Johnson's head coaching career last December was celebrated with Battle and teammates showering their rookie coach with water bottles in the locker room.

That postgame scene captured a moment that seems far away from being duplicated a year later, after a fourth straight Gophers loss Thursday, falling 90-75 in a rematch against the Wolverines at Williams Arena.

"I got to do a better job on game night to get them to come to compete like they practice," Johnson said on the postgame radio show. "They just didn't have that look of being ready and that's 100 percent on me."

Some fans started to exit the Barn with the Gophers trailing by 32 points midway through the second half. There had to be doubt creeping in about whether Johnson's team can improve on the previous season's last-place conference finish.

The Gophers (4-5) dropped their first two Big Ten games in blowout fashion this year, including 89-70 Sunday at Purdue. That, however, was against a Boilermakers squad making its case to be the Big Ten title favorite.

Ta'Lon Cooper led the Gophers with 16 points and five assists, but it came with Michigan's starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn out for the season with a knee injury.

The Wolverines (6-3, 1-0) were supposed to be more vulnerable than when they fell 75-65 at home against the Gophers. But they shot 53% from the field and hit seven three-pointers Thursday to lead by 24 points in the first half.

Coming off a 21-point performance at Purdue, Battle couldn't find his rhythm in this first home game this season, but his return to form after a foot injury is likely the least of Johnson's concern now. How do they play at their best with him?

There's no debating this year's team has more talent. A promising freshman class. Impactful transfers, including former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia alongside Battle.

Garcia, who was finally healthy after battling flu-like symptoms last week, was asked to defend 7-1 All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 13 of his team-high 19 points in the first half.

Dickinson setting the tone was reminiscent of Sunday, when Garcia fouled out battling Purdue's man-mountain Zach Edey, who finished with 31 points and 22 rebounds.

The Gophers trailed by 15 points by the time Battle scored his second basket of the game. Michigan at that point had shot 5-for-5 from three-point range and forced seven of Minnesota's nine first-half turnovers.

Cooper playing at a faster pace and more aggressive was contagious. He had a team-high 12 points in the first half, including a three-pointer to cut it to 40-27. That gave the Gophers a 10-0 run, but they would never get any closer.

Having Battle, a preseason All-Big Ten forward, back in the lineup entering Big Ten play was a good sign after he was sidelined for the first four games following foot surgery. He had 27 points in the win at Michigan last year, but this is an entirely different team around him in Johnson's second season.

The home crowd hadn't completely left their seats when several underclassmen who are still going through growing pains flashed their potential, including Pharrel Payne (15 points off the bench) treating fans to a late dunk show that meant little to the outcome.

The Gophers, who won the rebounding battle 36-33 and scored 40 points in the paint, still allowed Michigan to shoot 52% from the field. That defensive effort was poor timing with No. 23 Mississippi State coming to town to play Sunday.