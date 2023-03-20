Brooke Olson scored 15 points, Ella Gilbertson added 12 and the Minnesota Duluth women's basketball team shut down Assumpton, winning 61-41 Monday in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in St. Joseph, Mo.

UMD (31-3) led 16-7 after one quarter and 27-14 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot only 35.2% from the floor, but they held Assumption to 28.3%, with the Greyhounds missing all 10 of their three-point attempts.

Monica Spain led Assumption (27-6) with 13 points.

The second-seeded Bulldogs advance to the Final Four on Wednesday vs. sixth-seeded Catawba, which beat third-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills 77-70.