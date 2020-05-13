The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has the authority to rename Lake Calhoun as Bde Maka Ska, its Dakota name, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday morning.

The ruling caps a yearslong dispute over the name of the popular Minneapolis lake. It reverses a decision from the Court of Appeals last spring, which stated former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr lacked the authority to rename the lake.

In that decision, the appeals court ruled based on a 1925 law prohibiting the renaming of lakes older than 40 years. On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court ruled the law only applied to county boards, not to the DNR.

“The Commissioner has statutory authority to change the names of Minnesota lakes, including those with names existing for 40 years or more,” Justice David L. Lillehaug wrote in the affirming opinion. “Under Minnesota law, the body of water that was Lake Calhoun is now Bde Maka Ska.”

Lake Calhoun was named after U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun, who lived from 1782 to 1850 and was an ardent supporter of slavery and expulsion of American Indian people from their lands. References to the lake under his name date back as far as the early 1820s.

After years of public debate, the DNR renamed Lake Calhoun as Bde Maka Ska in 2018. A group called Save Lake Calhoun swiftly took the state to court.

Even after the appeals court ruling, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board continued to refer to the lake and the land and roads surrounding it as Bde Maka Ska. So has the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which also renamed the lake Bde Maka Ska.

