The lowest-paid workers in Minneapolis and St. Paul will get raises July 1, as both cities increase their minimum wages on the path to $15 an hour.

In Minneapolis, where the City Council approved a $15 minimum wage ordinance in 2017, the minimum will rise to $11.75 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $13.25 for large businesses with more than 100 employees.

In St. Paul, which passed its wage ordinance in late 2018, the minimum wage will rise to $10 for small businesses and $11.50 for large businesses.

For St. Paul city employees, as well as "macro" businesses — those with more than 10,000 employees — the minimum wage will be $12.50 an hour. "Micro" businesses with five or fewer employees will have to pay $9.25 an hour.

By July 1, 2024, all workers in Minneapolis will have reached $15 an hour. St. Paul workers will follow in 2027.

EMMA NELSON