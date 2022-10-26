Minneapolis police chief nominee Brian O'Hara faces a crucial test Wednesday afternoon when the City Council holds a public hearing on his nomination.

The hearing is a standard part of the approval process for people seeking to lead the city's largest departments and will provide a first glimpse at whether council members are likely to approve or reject Mayor Jacob Frey's nominee.

O'Hara, a veteran law enforcement officer from New Jersey, is poised to take the helm of the Minneapolis Police Department at a time when the city faces demands to both reduce violent crime and fulfill a promise to transform public safety in response to George Floyd's murder.

O'Hara, who spent decades working as a Newark police officer before becoming the city's deputy mayor, has pledged to "build an MPD that is so good, so respected, that people of all races and backgrounds will want to be a part of this positive change."

Frey picked O'Hara, 43, from a pool that included two other finalists who are also from other states. If the City Council signs off on his selection, O'Hara will be the first chief to come from outside the department in 16 years.

The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m.