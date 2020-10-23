Minneapolis and other Hennepin County voters who wish to cast their ballot early and in person can now do so on weekends.

Minneapolis will open its Early Vote Center, 980 E. Hennepin Av., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The Hennepin County Government Center, which offers services for all county residents, will also be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 300 6th St. S., in Minneapolis.

Both centers will also continue to be open on weekdays.

There are also 13 ballot drop-off locations throughout Minneapolis. A full list, and details on other voting options, can be found at vote.minneapolismn.gov or www.hennepin.us/residents/elections/absentee-voting