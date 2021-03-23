Early season anglers on Mille Lacs will be allowed a one-walleye bag limit this year before the season shifts to catch-and-release regulations starting June 1, the Department of Natural Resources announced.

State Fisheries Chief Brad Parsons said there's also hope for a return to the one-walleye limit in the fall. This year's regulations on the popular fishing lake will include a two-week closure to walleye fishing from July 1 to July 15.

"We're glad Mille Lacs anglers will have the chance to keep a walleye on opening weekend and Memorial Day weekend — two of the most popular times to fish during the year,'' Parsons said.

From opening day on May 15 through May 31, the DNR will allow a bag limit of one walleye 21-23 inches long or one longer than 28 inches.

This year's harvest restrictions are shaped differently than a year ago when the only opportunity to keep a walleye was during the fall, after a full-month shutdown to walleye fishing in July. The opportunities were increased this year because of a lower-than-expected harvest of walleyes over the winter.

Mille Lacs has its own set of walleye harvest rules because the fish are scarce and the state co-manages the lake with eight Chippewa bands that have treaty rights. The parties agreed to a state harvest allocation of up to 87,800 pounds of walleye this year, unchanged from 2020. The bands' allocation also remains unchanged, at 33,113 pounds.

DNR tracks the harvest during the season by surveying anglers. If it appears there is room for additional harvest toward the end of summer, the agency will return to a one-walleye bag limit in the fall, Parsons said.

He said the July shutdown is designed to avoid catch-and-release hooking mortality estimates, which go against the state's allocation. The rate of hooking mortality rises during hot weather.