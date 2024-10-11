Migrating birds are crashing into Minneapolis buildings. Bird lovers have been out counting them.

In the northwest side of the Bridgewater Lofts condominium, Gabriel finds one dainty gray bird with a lime-yellow throat, lying prone with its feet tucked up. She snaps a photo, then logs its location and her best guess at its species — Tennessee warbler — in a Survey123 mobile app that bird lovers use worldwide to track bird vs. building collisions and inform scientific research on bird mortality. Then she scoops the carcass into a Chinese takeout container to donate to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville.