Ramstad: Minneapolis’ Camden neighborhood is rising. Houston White Jr. wants to keep it that way.

Near the end of a serious and emotional day, Houston White Jr. took a quick measure of the audience he was about to address in his north Minneapolis coffee shop.
Some speakers before him ran a little long — the schedule was an hour behind — so White asked the 30 or so attendees how they were holding up.
“It’s not going to take too long,” he said, pulling out several pages of notes with a smile. “But you know, it’s like church.”
It was Sunday, the fifth anniversary of the police slaying of George Floyd. White, a real estate developer, fashion designer and culture maker, wanted the day to be about more than pain and sorrow.
There’s an aphorism that people tend to overestimate what can happen in a short time and underestimate what can happen in a longer one.
I think it applies here. Not much may have changed in the city’s Black community since Floyd’s murder. By 2030, though, everything may have.
And one reason is White, along with some of the people who gathered with him Sunday. Best known for his eponymous fashion collections at Target, White is an influential force remaking the city’s northmost edge.
Nearly 20 years ago, he moved to north Minneapolis’ Camden neighborhood after living for years in wealthy suburbs. White now lives in nearby Robbinsdale, but he continues to work and invest in what he calls Camdentown.