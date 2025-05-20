Music

Multiple choirs premiere Rollo Dilworth’s work ‘Weather’ honoring George Floyd

Composer set Claudia Rankine’s poem to music.

By Rob Hubbard

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 12:30PM
One Voice Mixed Chorus artistic director Kimberly Waigwa will lead her group and other choirs and musicians in "Weather: Stand the Storm" commemorating the fifth anniversary of George Floyd's killing. (Lou R.R. Zurn/One Voice Mixed Chorus)

There was a lot of helplessness going around in late May of 2020. That’s when a world already largely frozen in place by a pandemic was confronted by footage of a Black man being suffocated under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Composer Rollo Dilworth, a music professor at Philadelphia’s Temple University, was among those struggling with how to respond to George Floyd’s murder on a south Minneapolis sidewalk. As a fellow Black man, could he find a way to channel his complex and turbulent emotions into music?

The College of New Jersey then contacted Dilworth and asked him to compose a piece for choir and wind ensemble, a setting of something that award-winning poet Claudia Rankine had written in response to Floyd’s murder. Her piece, “Weather,” had been published in the New York Times.

“To be honest with you, I wasn’t quite sure that I was up to the task,” Dilworth said recently on a visit to Minnesota. “I consented later in the fall to set it to music because, as I continued to read the poem over and over, the words spoke to me and offered an opportunity to channel my own thoughts and emotional energy into an artful response to the world and all that was going on in it at that time.”

Now “Weather: Stand the Storm” will be performed for the first time in the city where the events that inspired it took place. On Saturday, One Voice Mixed Chorus will sing it at Ted Mann Concert Hall, combining its voices with those of the Dilworth-led Singing City Choir from Philadelphia, Elevation from Wilmington, Del., VocalEssence Singers of This Age and Brass Solidarity, an ensemble of instrumentalists very close to the source of the work.

Brass Solidarity arose from a group of brass-playing musicians seeking to articulate some sort of response to Floyd’s murder and the issues around it. So they began gathering at George Floyd Square on a weekly basis to play music and have been doing it ever since.

“Weather” is divided into six sections, each inspired by a different musical style. “The Meditation” is based on a spiritual, “Stand the Storm,” while “The Marginalization” is rooted in the blues. They’re followed by “The Memorial,” “The Meltdown,” “The March” and “The Mobilization.”

“For the march, I harkened all the way back to early music and J.S. Bach and I wrote a fugue,” Dilworth said. “Basically, a theme that’s introduced by one voice part and imitated by others at different pitch levels.

“For me, it was an opportunity to not only amplify Rankine’s words, but to symbolize this idea of people coming from different directions, different lived experiences, all coming together around a common collective purpose: To march for social justice.”

Here are a couple of images that could run with my story on One Voice Mixed Chorus' performance of "Weather." In the picture of just two people, that's Kimberly Waigwa (left) and Rollo Dilworth. The other is of Dilworth conducting the Singing Owls of Temple. These are courtesy of Temple University.
Kimberly Waigwa (left) and Rollo Dilworth in 2022 first working together on "Weather" at Temple University in Philadelphia. (Temple University)

Each of the choirs will perform its own brief set before One Voice’s artistic director, Kimberly Waigwa, leads the combined choirs and instrumentalists in “Weather.” Waigwa was a graduate student at Temple when the work was given one of its first performances.

“I ended up designing a bunch of discussion questions, helped facilitate the group being able to digest it, and perform it more empathetically, more authentically,” Waigwa said. “And I subsequently helped to prepare it again when we took it to the American Choral Directors Association convention in Cincinnati.”

It was there that Dilworth’s piece found a wider audience and more choirs that wanted to perform it. Soon thereafter, Waigwa was hired to lead One Voice after the retirement of longtime artistic director Jane Ramseyer Miller.

“Given that we were a Twin Cities-based chorus, it didn’t seem like we had an option not to perform it,” Waigwa said.

The concert will take place a day before the fifth anniversary of Floyd’s murder.

Rob Hubbard can be reached at wordhub@yahoo.com.

One Voice Mixed Chorus

With: Singing City Choir, VocalEssence Singers of This Age, Elevation and Brass Solidarity.

What: Rollo Dilworth’s “Weather” and other works.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sat.

Where: Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls.

Tickets: $9.29-$46, available at onevoicemn.org.

