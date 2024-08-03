Minnesotans used to look back at the post-World War II era as the moment the state began a spectacular rise to becoming one of the most prosperous places in America.
With time, and a more critical lens, it became clear that’s also when prejudicial housing covenants and biased practices in lending and hiring created huge economic disparities between white Minnesotans and everyone else.
The most pernicious behaviors ended but economic gaps remain, a vexing problem that Samuel L. Myers Jr., a University of Minnesota economist, calls the “Minnesota Paradox.”
One of the most extreme disparities is that only about 20% of Black households in Minnesota are homeowners compared to more than 70% of white households.
I often write about whether Minnesota can maintain its wealth and remain an economic powerhouse with a state population growing at its slowest rate ever.
The extra layer to that challenge is, for about a decade now, what little population growth the state has seen is because of people of color. Minnesota’s white population peaked in the early 2010s, declining since.