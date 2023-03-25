There are eight teams left in the NCAA men's hockey tournament. Four of the teams are from the Big Ten, and all four advanced via first-round routs.

Michigan scored seven goals in the second period and beat Colgate 11-1 on Friday night in Allentown, Pa., for the last of the four blowouts.

Ohio State (8-1) and Penn State (8-0) also won with ease Friday, and the Gophers beat Canisius 9-2 Thursday. Big Ten teams combined to outscore opponents 36-4 in the opening round.

After Michigan's Nick Granowicz scored in the first period against Colgate, the Wolverines (25-11-3) poured it on the second, getting seven goals from seven players in a span of 9 minutes, 21 seconds. Luke Hughes capped the outburst with a shorthanded goal.

After the Raiders (19-16-5) made it 8-1 in the third period, Hughes then scored the first of three power-play goals in a span of 2:35 for Michigan, which will play Penn State for a Frozen Four berth on Sunday.

Penn State 8, Michigan Tech 0: Jarod Crespo, Ryan Kirwan and Kevin Wall each had a goal and an assist, Liam Souliere stopped 24 shots and the Nittany Lions (22-15-1) defeated the Huskies (24-11-4) in the largest shutout in NCAA tournament history.

Penn State improved to 2-2 all-time in NCAA tournament play, with this victory joining one against Union in 2017.

Bridgeport Regional

Ohio State 8, Harvard 1: Cam Thiesing and Cole McWard each scored two goals, Jake Wise had four assists and the Buckeyes (21-15-3), the third seed in Bridgeport, Conn., ousted the second-seeded Crimson (24-8-2).

Ohio State outshot Harvard 40-22 and put the game away with five goals in the second period. Gustaf Westlund and Thiesing scored six seconds apart early in the period to put Ohio State up 4-0.

Westlund and Mason Lohrei each had a goal and two assists, and Joe Dunlap and Patrick Guzzo each had a goal and an assist for Ohio State. Jakub Dobes made 21 saves.

John Farinacci spoiled the shutout with a power-play goal in the third period for Harvard.

Quinnipiac 5, Merrimack 0: Jacob Quillan scored twice and the top-seeded Bobcats (31-4-3) pulled away from the Warriors (23-14-1). Quinnipiac will play Ohio State on Sunday.

Joey Cipollone and Quillan scored goals 1:35 apart early in the second period after a scoreless first. Michael Lombardi made it 3-0 at 6:28 of the third period before Quillan scored again at 14:41, and Sam Lipkin added an empty-netter with 1:29 to play.

Yaniv Pertes made 15 saves for Quinnipiac. Zachary Borgiel stopped 30 shots for Merrimack.