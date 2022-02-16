BEIJING — The quarterfinal game between Team USA and Slovakia ended where no one wanted it to end on Wednesday - with a shootout to determine who would advance to the medal round of the men's Olympic hockey tournament.

You know why? Those who have been involved say that losing a shootout doesn't feel like they have lost a game, which is hard to accept. So missing a chance to win an Olympic medal because of shootout loss will likely sting for a very long time.

And that's where Team USA's ride came to an end at the National Indoor Stadium. It was 47.3 seconds away from a trip to the semifinals when Marek Hrivik poked in a rebound to tie the game at 2-2 and force a 10-minute overtime. After neither team scored in overtime, the game went to a shootout. And now Team USA has exited the tournament in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive Olympics.

Only one goal was scored during the shootout - and it was by Slovakia forward Peter Cehlarik, who beat USA goaltender Strauss Mann to his right. Mann thought he had the shot covered but Cehlarik's quick release made the difference.

"You kind of dream about playing those games coming down to the end, whether it be 2-1 with a minute left or overtime, (or) shootout," said Mann, who made 34 saves in 70 minutes of play. "And I was just trying to seize the opportunity and felt pretty good but obviously didn't go how I wanted."

USA's Andy Miele had a chance to extend the shootout, but his attempt was thwarted by Patrik Rybar, sending Slovakia into delirium as Team USA's stunned silence said it all.

"It's kind of hard to put it in words right now because you think you have an opportunity to do great things here and, you know, you come up a little bit short," defenseman Steven Kampfer said. "So, it's a little disheartening."

Social media went bananas after the shootout, many wanting Michigan whiz Matty Beniers in the shootout. Beniers looked lively during the overtime period, getting a couple shots on goal proving to be a handful. But Team USA coach Brian Quinn watches the team work on penalties during every practice and set his shooter accordingly.

"We had a very good idea who we were going to pick," Quinn said.

Where was Matty Beniers for the shootout??? That didn't make sense — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) February 16, 2022

The youngest team in the tournament played older for most of its run. The 15 college players on the roster acquitted themselves well as their speed, skill and smarts earned them a bye into the quarterfinals. And several members of this team will feature for their NHL clubs sooner than later.

The third period on Wednesday might have been the only stretch of the tournament where they looked like kids. Team USA needed that put-away goal but just couldn't produce one. Even when Slovakia started a parade to the penalty box in the third period, Team USA wasted the power plays. That included a stretch of 1:37 in which it held a two-man advantage but struggled to get shots on net.

"It's really a vanilla period in a lot of ways," Quinn said. "We get the 5-on-3 and really that was the game changer. I mean when you've got a 5-on-3 and that scenario you don't capitalize on it, you're giving that other team, a lot of hope, and they capitalized."

Slovakia led 1-0 after 17-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky - one of the best teenagers in the world - got the puck with space in front of the net and buried a shot past Mann with 8:15 remaining in the first. Slovakia's forecheck was effective there, keeping the puck in the USA's end while Slafkovsky got free. It was third consecutive game that Team USA has fallen behind early.

But there was a response, as Nick Abruzzese went forehand to backhand then through Rybar's legs to time the game with 45.7 seconds left in the first. Just a beautiful move and goal. Sam Hentges, not the Cleveland pitcher but the USA forward, scored with 11:04 to play in the second to break the time.

Team USA had the lead but failed to add to it. They forced things at times when playing simple and keeping puck in Slovakia's end more might have paid off.

It was a crushing loss for a team that seemed to jell quickly and had a lot of talent. It also had seven players from Minnesota, with another two born elsewhere but are playing at Minnesota colleges.

But one bad period can cost a team in a tournament. That bad period sent Team USA was forced into overtime. Then to a shootout.

Then tumbling out of the Olympics.

"We were actually joking," Quinn said. "We still haven't lost a game, really. I mean, we lost a shootout, right?

"So that's the frustrating part."

Correction: A previous version misidentified the Team USA coach.