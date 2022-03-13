The men's NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams is set, with Gonzaga being named the No. 1 overall seed after finishing the regular season 26-3 and winning the West Coast Conference regular season and conference tournament title.

Head coach Mark Few's Bulldogs will be the No. 1 seed in the West Region while Arizona (31-3) is No. 1 in the South Region, Kansas (28-6) is No. 1 in the Midwest Region and Baylor (26-6) is No. 1 in the East Region.

The Big Ten led all conferences with nine teams in the tournament. Wisconsin and Purdue were the highest seeded teams with the Badgers No. 3 in the Midwest and the Boilermakers No. 3 in the East.

The men's tournament gets underway Tuesday and Wednesday with First Four matchups and the Final Four will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana starting Friday, April 4.

