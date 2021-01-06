Members of Minnesota's Congressional delegation posted on social media Wednesday to say they were safe and urged people to be peaceful as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

All of Minnesota's lawmakers tweeted or confirmed to the Star Tribune through staff that they were safe Wednesday afternoon, as the chaotic scene unfolded in Washington, D.C.

"They've asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane," Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted as Trump supporters broke into the Capitol in an effort to block lawmakers from accepting the Electoral College votes in President-elect Joe Biden's favor.

Phillips added in subsequent tweets that what was unfolding is the "worst nightmare" of the country's founders, and said it was imperative that they finish counting the electors as soon as possible. Phillips shouted at Republicans colleagues as the House floor was being evacuated, saying that what happened was their fault.

Rep. Angie Craig said she was walking through the tunnels on the Capitol grounds to her office when people started breaking into the building. She was told to lock herself in her office, turn off the lights and get out her gas mask.

Craig hid there, she said, as calls and texts streamed in from family, friends and constituents. Later, she and other lawmakers got an alert telling them to go to a secure location, where she remained Wednesday afternoon. She said she was unsure when she and other staff and Congress members would be able to leave.

"This is basically the House chamber relocated," Craig said of the undisclosed space. She estimated about 500 people were there, and said the perimeter was guarded by law enforcement.

The police presence around the Capitol had increased over the past few days in the lead up to the protest, Craig said, but there was clearly a security breakdown Wednesday.

"Today has been a failure. There is no way to characterize it as anything other than a failure," she said of security. "This isn't a peaceful protest. This is an attack, not only on Capitol property, but it really is an attack on our democracy."

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar posted Wednesday that she is drawing up Articles of Impeachment for President Trump, saying the Senate should remove him from office.

"We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath," Omar said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Republican members of Minnesota's delegation decried the storming of the Capitol.

"There is absolutely no excuse for violent and destructive protest. This type of behavior was unacceptable in Minneapolis and it is unacceptable today in Washington. Shameful," Republican Rep. Tom Emmer tweeted, along with a video of people clashing with police inside the Capitol.

Fellow Republican Reps. Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn similarly urged people to follow the law. "Please pray for our very brave Capitol Police and our great nation," Stauber said in a tweet. And Fischbach said violence, especially toward law enforcement, is "unacceptable."

Hagedorn posted a series of comments on Twitter, saying that storming the Capitol is unacceptable and he condemns those who disrupted the House and Senate deliberations.

"Many times, since being elected to Congress, I have voiced support for lawful protest, and have strongly condemned acts of violence and anarchy, routinely perpetrated by leftist activists. Today's protest in D.C., which led to a breach of the U.S. Capitol, brings the same response," he wrote.

Prior to the chaos, Stauber and Fischbach had come out on opposite sides of the vote over electoral certification. Stauber said he was disappointed at the outcome of the election but felt it was not Congress's role to intercede. Fischbach, in a release that came just minutes before the Trump supporters burst into the Capitol, said she believed there are too many allegations of voter fraud to certify the election.

None of Trump's claims of voter fraud have been substantiated, and multiple federal judges have rejected them. Emmer and Hagedorn had not publicly revealed how they would vote on certification; it was not immediately clear when that vote will take place.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she is committed to finishing the job Congress started Wednesday of counting the electoral college vote. Democratic Sen. Tina Smith simply said she is safe and will continue to keep people posted.

Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat, also posted that she and her staff are safe and following protocols.

"But I am very concerned for the safety of my colleagues, other congressional staff, & US Capitol Police. This is a situation provoked by President Trump & Republicans that is rapidly deteriorating. It needs to end quickly & peacefully," McCollum said in a tweet.

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044