Medicare open enrollment starts soon. Here’s how to save money without sacrificing coverage

Medicare Advantage plans are popular. These are private health insurance plans the federal government pays to provide Medicare-covered benefits as an alternative to traditional Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans offer more benefits, such as eye and dental care or gym memberships. If you’re on Medicare Advantage, the typical participant can choose from 43 plans from eight insurance companies this year. Again, these plans differ greatly in their details. Open enrollment is when you can change from traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage if you want.