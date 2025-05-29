Matthew Goode is both good and bad cop in Netflix's 'Dept. Q'

LONDON — Being a leading man? Matthew Goode quite likes it.
He's the star of ''Dept. Q,'' based on the books by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen and set in the cold case division of an Edinburgh police station. From ''The Queen's Gambit'' showrunner Scott Frank, the nine-part miniseries launches Thursday and sees Goode playing a one-man combination of good cop/bad cop. While Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck is a brilliant investigator, he is equally successful at annoying people — even begrudging respect for his talent quickly turns into intense dislike.
It's not that Goode hasn't been No. 1 on the call sheet before, it's just that he didn't enjoy it.
''It's something I shied away from after the beginning of my career where I was there for a bit and then I had some sort of bad things … things weren't necessarily positive at that point, after that. And I just went, I just want to be, you know, not the lead anymore,'' he says.
Goode also acknowledges that actors don't get to choose if a main part is ''bestowed'' on them and notes that Frank fought to cast him in ''Dept. Q.'' The pair first worked together on ''The Lookout'' (2007) with the English actor portraying an American thief, a long way from the period dramas Goode has been recently known for, playing suave Brits in ''The Crown,'' ''Downton Abbey'' and ''Freud's Last Session.''
Goode and Frank talked and teased each other in an interview with The Associated Press about working together, cast bonding and breaking Goode out of his period drama groove. The conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: To start with, can I get you to describe your relationship?
GOODE: Father and son.