Not only had Lindsay Whalen never beaten her former college coach Brenda Frese in her first four seasons as Gophers women's basketball coach, but her program was winless at Maryland in the all-time series.

The odds were surely not in favor of the Gophers pulling off the road upset against the No. 16 Terrapins on Friday afternoon. Whalen's young team made it even harder to stay competitive with another turnover-laden performance in a humbling 107-85 loss in College Park.

The Gophers (8-6, 1-2 in the Big Ten) saw their three-game win streak end Friday after struggling to overcome 23 turnovers in the game and a 19-point deficit in the first half. They also gave up 100 points for the first time since a 105-49 loss in January last season vs. Iowa.

Rose Micheaux had a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds, but the Gophers dropped to 0-4 in true road games this season. Leading scorer Mara Braun was held scoreless in the second half and finished with 10 points, but the inability to take care of the ball has been their biggest weakness this year.

In the five losses entering Friday, the Gophers averaged 18.6 turnovers per game, including 22 in a 73-70 loss at Virginia and a combined 40 turnovers in narrow home losses to Wake Forest (63-59) and Kentucky (80-74).

Not surprisingly, Whalen's team was able to stick with Maryland when it stopped giving up the basketball at an alarming rate in the first half.

Micheaux kept the Gophers within striking distance with eight points to make up for Braun going scoreless in the opening period. Seven Minnesota turnovers helped Maryland take control early, but the execution was flipped before halftime.

The Terrapins (11-3, 2-1), who had wins vs. ranked opponents UConn, Notre Dame and Baylor this season, led 37-18 with 6:31 left in the second quarter. A three-minute stretch showed the potential of the young Gophers led by Braun, who had 10 points during a 12-0 run.

Braun hit two of her team's five three-pointers in the quarter. Isabelle Gradwell's three capped a 20-6 run to pull the Gophers within 43-38, but they failed to get any closer.

In the second half, Maryland's pressure forced five turnovers in the first few minutes to spark an 11-0 run. A three-pointer from Shyanne Sellers made it 65-44 with 6:50 to play.

Braun, who averaged 18 points this season, couldn't find her rhythm for the second straight game. The former Wayzata standout shot just 4-for-13 Friday, including 0-for-3 in the second half. She saw her six-game double digit scoring streak end with eight points in the Dec. 22 win vs. Eastern Illinois.

During Minnesota's three-game win streak, Micheaux established a presence in the frontcourt. She had her fourth straight double figure scoring game Friday. Maggie Czinano also had a career-high 16 points, including 13 in the second half.

But the Terrapins, who had 22 points from Diamond Miller and 19 points from Sellers, scored 30 points off turnovers Friday and recorded 13 steals and 26 fast-break points.

The Gophers won't see their Big Ten schedule get any easier to start the New Year with a home matchup vs. No. 3 Ohio State on Thursday.

