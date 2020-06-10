Max Meyer of the Gophers roared up the board and was the third overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday night.

The righthanded pitcher from Woodbury was early in his junior season when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the college season.

Paul Molitor, taken No. 3 overall by Milwaukee in 1977, is the only other Gophers player taken that high.

Meyer, 21, was ranked No. 9 among prospects by MLB.com.

Detroit took Arizona State third baseman Spencer Torkelson with the first choice, and Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 to Baltimore.

Meyer's fastball hits the high 90s, but his devastating slider vaulted him to a lofty draft position. The 6-foot, 195-pounder went 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA while striking out an average of 1.7 batters every inning for the Gophers this season.

When players are taken in the first round is important financially. The first overall pick has a bonus slot limit of $8.4 million. The second pick is worth $7.9 million and the third $7.2 million.

Major league scouting reports say Meyer is a bit shorter than ideal for a starting pitcher and projects eventually to a strong-armed reliever if he continues to throw a high percentage of sliders, which can be hard on an arm. He pitched out of the bullpen for the Gophers as a freshman and part of his sophomore season before coach John Anderson moved him into the starting rotation.

Baseball America's scouting report on Meyer: "If you're looking for the best pure stuff in the 2020 draft class, Max Meyer might be your guy. … There's not a disconcerting amount of effort in his delivery and he also has a strong history of throwing quality strikes. He's one of the more athletic pitchers in recent years and went from a late-first round arm to a potential top-10 pick thanks to his early season performance."