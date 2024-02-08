CHICAGO – The same issues that stalled the Wild before the All-Star break almost sabotaged their return.

They couldn't extend their lead and then blew it against a lesser opponent but recalibrated in time to outlast the last-place Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Wednesday night at United Center for a much-needed win that ended the Wild's two-game slide.

With 49 points, they're five back of a playoff spot at the 50-game mark.

Marcus Foligno broke a 1-1 tie at 10 minutes, 7 seconds of the third period to deny a Chicago rally that didn't come as a surprise.

The Wild scored just once during a first period in which they outshot the Blackhawks 11-1, Jake Lucchini's first goal with the team at 12:27 the only tally. They also struggled in this situation in their last games before the break.

Sign up for our Wild Update newsletter

The Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks, who aren't much better than Chicago, erased one-goal deficits en route to comeback victories that sent the Wild into their 10-day hiatus with flickering playoff hopes.

After a one-shot period, and a 100-footer from the neutral zone at that, the Blackhawks applied more pressure in the second and were rewarded for the improvement when Nick Foligno buried a bouncing pass at 13:44 behind Filip Gustavsson, who finished with 20 saves.

But the Wild reset in the third to avoid an upset, and it was Nick Foligno's younger brother who flipped the script.

Marcus Foligno tipped in a Vinni Lettieri pass, making this the first time the Foligno brothers scored in a regular-season game against each other. Add in a second-period fight for Marcus, and he ended up an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Petr Mrazek had 23 stops for Chicago.

Both power plays went 0-for-2.