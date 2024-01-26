Playoff positioning was at stake, and the Wild and Predators played like it.

Nashville rallied on three goals during the third period, including two in 35 seconds, to snub the Wild 3-2 on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center and widen its lead for the second and final wild-card berth.

The Wild, who had their win streak snapped at three, now trail the Predators by six points with one game to go before the bye week and NHL All-Star break.

That gap, however, would have been shrunk to a mere two points had the Wild prevailed.

Instead, Nashville took over on back-to-back shifts early in the third: Alexandre Carrier was left all alone in the middle to wire in a shot off the rush at 1 minute, 44 seconds, and then Filip Forsberg deflected in a Roman Josi shot at 2:19 for the Predators' ninth comeback victory of the season and fourth in the third period.

Josi then provided some insurance at 11:34 when his shot got a piece of Brock Faber en route to the net, a goal that turned into the game-winner after Matt Boldy converted on the power play with 3:51 to go.

This was the Wild's first regulation loss when ahead after two periods; they were 14-0-1.

Filip Gustavsson had 25 saves in his fourth consecutive game while Marc-Andre Fleury remains sidelined with an upper-body injury.

From the get-go, this clash between Central Division rivals had postseason intensity.

Tight-checking hockey was the name of the game, a far cry from the 6-1 blowout the Wild won the last time they faced Nashville on Nov. 30.

The Predators had the edge in looks during the first period and even got one puck by Gustavsson, a tip by Michael McCarron, but the goal was disallowed because McCarron caught the puck with a high stick.

But momentum flipped to the Wild's side in the second, and they finally cashed in on a delay of game penalty against Nashville after St. Paul's Ryan McDonagh sent the puck into the seats.

A Kirill Kaprizov shot clipped Joel Eriksson Ek before flying by Predators goalie Juuse Saros, who finished with 22 saves and improved to 7-3 in his career against the Wild.

The goal was Eriksson Ek's team-leading 21st, ninth on the power play and third in as many games, which is tied for the longest goal streak of his career. The center has six goals and five assists during a season-high six-game point streak; Eriksson Ek's career long is seven games set in April 2021.

This 2-for-4 showing by the power play snapped a 0-for-4 drought over the previous two games.

As for the penalty kill, that denied both chances for the Nashville power play.

One of those opportunities came later in a second period that turned chippy.

After Eriksson Ek's goal, McCarron and Jake Middleton dropped the gloves and then Zach Bogosian fought Cole Smith after Smith elbowed Kaprizov along the boards. Bogosian was penalized for instigating and received a 10-minute misconduct.

Before the period adjourned, Kaprizov was whistled for hooking; that power play for the Predators carried over to the third and although Nashville didn't capitalize, they cruised once the action was back to 5-on-5.

The Wild, who dropped just their second game in their last six, are back in action on Saturday when they host the Ducks to wrap up this homestand.