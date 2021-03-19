The NCAA men's basketball tournament starts this morning. If you're in a pool, your picks need to be in by 11:15, when the first of the weekend's games tip off. The women's tournament starts on Sunday.

By Monday night, the men's tournament will be down to 16 teams and that will be the case for the women at the end of the basketball day on Wednesday.

Tap on the links below to get everything you need to keep up with the tournaments.

All of the games and their starting times through Sunday night and available in our sports TV/radio listings. Games are being shown on four networks: CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Score updates, box scores and game reports are here for the men and here for the women

Tournament brackets: Men | Women

Latest game stories and news are on our college basketball page

You want point spreads and other information (for entertainment purposes only, at least in Minnesota)? Here's our favorite site.

Minnesota angles? Here are eight men to watch in the tournament and eight women to watch

Hot tips: College basketball writer Marcus Fuller has 16 of them for your bracket. He also talked his way through the men's tournament on this episode of StribSports Live.

These five coaches are in the tournament. Could one of them end up coaching the Gophers?

Remember the NIT? It hasn't gone away. Here's the bracket for 16 teams not sweet enough for the NCAA's 68-team men's field. The women have a 32-team field and here's that bracket.