A man was shot and wounded Saturday evening in Minneapolis, police said.
First responders were called to the 3300 block of S. Bloomington Avenue just before 6 p.m., according to police spokesman John Elder. The victim was found there after the shooting occurred at another location, he said.
The man was taken by ambulance to HCMC for treatment of a noncritical wound, he said.
Police investigators are working on the case.
