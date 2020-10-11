A man walking on an Iron Range highway was run over and killed in the middle of the night, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1:10 a.m. Sunday in Coleraine on Hwy. 169 at Bay Road, the State Patrol said.

Michael J. Marok, 59, of nearby Bovey, died at the scene, the patrol said.

Paul J. Powers, 55, of Grand Rapids, was heading south in a car on Hwy. 169 and struck Marok, who was walking in the same direction in the right-hand lane, according to the patrol. Neither Powers nor his passenger were hurt.