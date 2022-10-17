A man was fatally shot late Sunday in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis and police continue to search for the gunman.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Lagoon and Fremont avenues at about 11:45 p.m. and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was lying inside the rear of a business, said Minneapolis Police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Police rendered aid to the victim, but he died at the scene before paramedics arrived, Parten said.

No one had been arrested as of Monday morning, Parten said.

The man's death was the 72nd in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward should there be an arrest and conviction.