An unidentifed man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, the eighth homicide in the city this year.
Just before 3 p.m., police responded to Lowry Avenue near NE. 2nd Street on reports of a crashed vehicle. Inside, they found a man slumped over, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers administered emergency aid and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Mara Klecker
