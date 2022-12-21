A man was shot and killed at a bus stop in the Whittier neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Minneapolis police responded about 12:45 p.m. to reports of the shooting at 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head on the sidewalk next to the bus stop just outside Hark's Food Market, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters at the scene. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had a conversation with another adult male at the corner before the male fired at least one round that hit the victim before fleeing, O'Hara said.

There have been no arrests yet, but O'Hara said police have multiple videos of the suspect and are continuing to investigate. Preliminary information indicates the man was possibly shot by someone he knew.

McDonald's employee Khaldun Storey, 33, said he was stopping at Hark's on the way to work when he saw police performing CPR on the victim lying next to a wheelchair. Storey initially thought it was a heart attack or cold-related injury.

Having lived in Chicago and witnessed shooting deaths before, Storey said he no longer gets worried being around it. Still, he said it's disheartening.

"I've seen so much death in my life; it's not scary, it's just sad," he said.

Several residents who live nearby on 24th Street said they saw a man running east before turning the corner and going south on First Avenue. The area, commonly known as Eat Street, is populated with restaurants and other businesses.

"Right after we saw him running, we saw all the police and heard the sirens," said Nisha Jones, 32.

Jones said the man was wearing a black jacket and black pants. Considering she has four young kids , Jones said it was unsettling.

"I have kids who go play in the back area and playground, so for this to happen here, it really hit home," she said.

The shooting victim's name has not been released yet.

Police are requesting anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or to submit tips online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction could receive a financial reward.