St. Paul police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting early Wednesday near a bar in the city’s Midway area.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested at Regions Hospital several hours after a woman was shot near the Trend Bar at W. University Avenue and Asbury Street, said spokesman Steve Linders.

The suspect was questioned at police headquarters and booked into the Ramsey County jail for suspicion of murder, Linders said. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects who haven’t been charged.

The victim, whose name has not been released, arrived in a private vehicle at Regions Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Linders said.

Officers went to the bar about 1:15 a.m. after getting 911 calls “asking for help,” Linders said. Evidence found at the bar indicates “there had been a disturbance” before the shooting, he said.

Linders did not elaborate on the nature of the disturbance.

St. Paul law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a woman was shot in the early morning outside the Trend Lounge and later died at Regions Hospital Wednesday in St. Paul.

Streets near the shooting scene were taped off as investigators collected evidence and looked for witnesses.

The woman’s death marks the 17th homicide in St. Paul this year, compared with 12 at this time last year.

There have been 96 people shot in St. Paul this year. There had been 70 during the first six months of 2019, police data show.