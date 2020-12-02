“Be anywhere, blend everywhere” is how BlendJet 2 describes itself. This is one of those gadgets you think you don’t need, but once you have it you’re hooked.

The single-serving device ($50, blendjet.com) lets you blend on the go, making shakes, smoothies or adult beverages in roughly 20 seconds. About the size of a large water bottle, it weighs 1.3 pounds, holds 16 ounces and has a carrying strap for portability.

My wife took control first for smoothies and became an instant fan. It worked perfectly on a boat for a frozen margarita (I wasn’t the driver).

Don’t expect it to be as powerful as a full-size kitchen blender, but the 4000mAh battery is good for about 15 blends after a one-hour charge.

BlendJet 2 is water-resistant, including the USB-C charging port. The jar has measurement markings and on the bottom is a six-point stainless steel blade. A surprisingly powerful 5-volt motor spins 275 times per second. Once it’s loaded, operating consists of pressing a button to start and pressing it to stop.

The BlendJet is just as easy to clean. Add water and soap, give it a quick blend, then rinse.

BlendJet 2 cuts the cord in the blender world, for smoothies or margaritas on call.

The company also offers prepackaged smoothies ($2.99), with no refrigeration required. All you need is the cold mixing liquid or ice. Flavors include banana blueberry, mocha chia, green peach ginger, raspberry dragon fruit, mango matcha, and tropical blue.