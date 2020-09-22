LYNX GAMEDAY

8 p.m. vs. Seattle • ESPN2

Lynx update: The Lynx are hoping the extra day of rest afforded them with the postponement of Sunday’s game – due to inconclusive COVID-19 tests to multiple Seattle players – will mitigate the rest advantage the top two seeds normally get. This will be just the second game in 10 days for the Lynx. That rest could help C Sylvia Fowles (calf), but she is still listed as questionable. The rest will certainly help rookie G Crystal Dangerfield. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has been talking all season about the physical toll the season has taken on Dangerfield. G Lexie Brown (concussion protocol) is out and has left the WNBA bubble; she hasn’t played since Sept. 6 and won’t play again this season.

Storm update: Will the Storm be rusty? This will be Seattle’s first game since losing to Las Vegas in the regular season finale Sept. 13. For F Breanna Stewart and G Sue Bird, it will be even longer. Stewart (foot injury) and Bird (knee) were held out of the final two regular-season games. They are not listed on the team’s injury report. For those two critical players it will be their first game since Sept. 9, nearly two weeks ago.

Kent Youngblood