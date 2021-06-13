The Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks Saturday night, 80-64, at Target Center despite:

- Turning the ball over a season-high 22-times.

- Managing as many points (eight) as they had turnovers (eight) in a disastrous third quarter in which the Sparks eliminated Minnesota's 14-point halftime lead.

Here's how Minnesota (4-5) did it: With one of the better bench performances in recent memory. With Crystal Dangerfield (16 points) and Rachel Banham (12) leading the way, the Lynx beat a Sparks team playing without both Nneka and China Ogwumike in a chippy game that saw five technical fouls called.

With the game tied at 57 early in the fourth quarter, Banham hit consecutive three-pointers and Dangerfield scored on teardrop in the lane in an 8-0 run that put Minnesota up for good.

By the time the game ended, the Lynx bench had out-scored the Sparks reserves 41-2. And this with backup center Natalie Achonwa out for most of the game after injuring a knee and Ariel Powers playing with the thumb on her shooting (right) hand taped up.

After being out-scored 22-8 in the third, the Lynx out-scored the Sparks 23-7 in the fourth.

Dangerfield and Banham each were 4-for-5 on three-pointers. Banham had five rebounds and two assists, Dangerfield four rebounds and three assists. Center Sylvia Fowles stuffed the box score, with 15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and five steals.

T'ea Cooper led the Sparks (4-5) with 17 points. Former Gophers center Amanda Zahui B had 15 points and eight rebounds for L.A.