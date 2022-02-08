The Lynx announced the re-signing of guards Layshia Clarendon and Rachel Banham on Tuesday.

Both signings had been reported. The players will have a zoom news conference Wednesday.

Clarendon, entering their 10th WNBA season, averaged 10.4 points in 21 games last season, adding 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds. They were picked up off waivers in May and signed with the Lynx 10 days later.

"Minnesota and this team have been a salve for my soul," said Clarendon in a news release. "There was no question during free agency where I wanted to be. I'm beyond thrilled to be back with the Lynx for my 10th season."

Banham, a former Gophers standout, played in 27 games and averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 assists. The Wolves picked her up in a trade with Connecticut in early 2020 after she spent her first four WNBA seasons with the Sun.

"Minnesota is my home," she said in the release. "There's no greater feeling then playing at home in front of your friends, family and the greatest fans in the WNBA."