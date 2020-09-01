Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield was named WNBA Rookie of the Month for August.

After 16 games, Dangerfield is averaging 15.9 points and 3.1 assists pre game. The former UConn standout has 20 or more points in three consecutive games and is averaging 19.5 points and 3.4 assists in the past 10 games.

