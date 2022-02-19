Playing shorthanded was something the Gophers men's basketball team had more experience than most of the Big Ten this season.

There was a stretch last month when there were players out nearly every game with injury or illness.

So it wasn't a shock to Ben Johnson's squad when it found out before Saturday's game against Northwestern that starting point guard Payton Willis would be out with COVID-19 protocol.

Despite missing one of the Big Ten's top scorers, the Gophers got an extra boost with eight first-half three-pointers and Luke Loewe and Jamison Battle combining for 45 points in a 77-60 victory Saturday against the Wildcats at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (13-12, 4-12) already won with three starters sidelined in a Jan. 22 game against Rutgers, but Willis had 32 points on eight threes on that day.

Playing without Willis for the first time this season, Minnesota saw Loewe more than just fill in at point guard on Saturday, finishing with 24 points and seven assists. Battle had 21 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists for the Gophers, who led by as much as 21 points in the first half Saturday.

Northwestern (12-13, 5-11) led 6-2 to open the game, but Loewe's first three-pointer started a 28-7 run during an 11-minute stretch in the first half.

Minnesota's 67-46 loss at Penn State on Thursday was the largest margin of defeat in the series, especially surprising after beating the Nittany Lions 76-70 at the Barn last weekend. They scored under 50 points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2014, including the 70-45 loss Tuesday at Ohio State.

The Gophers nearly eclipsed their scoring totals for both games Saturday with a 43-27 halftime lead after shooting 57% from the field, including 8-for-13 from three-point range.

In the second half, the Wildcats threatened to put together a comeback getting within 47-40 after Chase Audige's layup with 16:39 left, but Loewe answered with his fourth shot from long distance.

Three minutes later, the William & Mary transfer scored on a step-back jumper to tie his career-high with six three-pointers. Loewe and Battle accounted for 21 of 25 points in the second half when Battle scored a wide open layup on an inbounds pass to make it 63-42 with 9:28 to play.

During a stretch of three games in five days, Johnson noticed his players were lacking energy and fight when they didn't return home between Ohio State and Penn State.

Senior captains Willis and Eric Curry were under the weather, but Curry battled through flu-like symptoms to start at center against the Wildcats.

To make up for the lack of a healthy inside presence, the Gophers went to their zone defense to stifle Northwestern, but their offensive resurgence was the story of the game.

After coming off the bench in all but one game this season, Sean Sutherlin started his second game of the season. Sutherlin and E.J. Stephens combined for 26 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists.

The Gophers, who shot 56% from the field and hit 11 three-pointers Saturday, will play their last two home games this season in consecutive games against Wisconsin and Indiana next Wednesday and Sunday.