Lou Nanne began as a voice for Minnesota hockey 60 years ago. Along the way he became the voice.

After March, he'll turn over a big chunk of that to someone else. Nanne will make the next boys hockey state tournament his last as a television broadcaster.

"After 60 years from the beginning of this, it's long enough," he told KSTP-TV.

"I'm gonna miss it, I love doing it, it's something I cherish, look forward to every year, but as you get old like I am you start thinking it might be time to pass the torch."

Nanne, 82, began broadcasting the state tournament in 1964, after playing three seasons for the Gophers. Since then, hockey and broadcasting have taken him all over the world. He's an Olympian as a player and a broadcaster. He's an NHL figure as a player, coach, general manager and broadcaster.

He's covered state tournament games involving his son and grandsons, and he lasted through the five-overtime game between Apple Valley and Duluth East in 1996.

He'll give that up now.

"There comes a time," he said. "Everything doesn't go on forever. I guess this is the appropriate time."

This year's state tournament, to be broadcast on KSTC-TV (Ch. 45), will begin March 6 at Xcel Energy Center.