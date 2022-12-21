More from Star Tribune
Cubs, All-Star SS Swanson finalize $177 million, 7-year deal
Growing up in Georgia, Dansby Swanson used to go over to his grandfather's house right after school. He would barge in and ask Herb Swanson to hit him some grounders.
Sports
The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise
Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor.
Gophers
Gophers coach Fleck wins late recruiting battles to keep this class intact
In announcing his 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, P.J. Fleck detailed how NIL money and "negative recruiting" had an influence before some key players signed.
Sports
Jaguars, Jets kick off Week 16 still in the playoff chase
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second straight season.
Sports
Argentina's government defends chaotic World Cup parade
Argentina's government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos.