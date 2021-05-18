Shimmy Gray-Miller is joining the Gophers women's basketball team as an assistant coach, head coach Lindsay Whalen announced.

Gray-Miller replaces Danielle O'Banion, who left Minnesota after three seasons on Whalen's staff to become head coach at Loyola University Maryland.

"Shimmy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program,'' Whalen said in a statement. "And I believe she'll be a tremendous asset to our athletic department as a whole, as well.''

Gray-Miller comes to Minnesota after a three-year stint at Clemson, where the Tigers made two post-season appearances.

The former captain at the University of Michigan who graduated in 1994 and played professionally overseas, Gray-Miller has head coaching experience as well as experience as an assistant in all five power conferences.

A head coach at St. Louis University for eight years ending in 2012, Gray-Miller has also served as an assistant coach and interim head coach at Texas Tech and as an assistant at Florida, Washington, Arizona and Nebraska.

She was in Nebraska for three seasons starting with the 2012-13 season. During that time the Huskers advanced to the NCAA tournament all three seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 appearance in the spring of 2013. There she coached standout Jordan Hooper, who finished her college career in the top ten in Big Ten Conference history in rebounds, was a two-time all-conference choice, once an all-American and the 2014 conference player of the year.

"Why is this move the right fit?'' Gray-Miller said "Four words: Lindsay Whalen, Big Ten. I have Big Ten roots and I've always been a fan of one of the greatest to ever play this game. This is an opportunity coach in the best conference in the country while learning and growing with an exceptional and talented coaching staff.''

With the Gophers Gray-Miller will be responsible for coaching post players and recruiting.

"Shimmy is well-respected in the women's college basketball world,'' Whalen said. "She will make an immediate impact on the culture we are building here, and her energy will make us better.''