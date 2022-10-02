Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffered a significant injury to his left leg during a punt return in Sunday's game against the Saints, and has been transported to a London area hospital for further evaluation, according to the NFL Media broadcast.

Cine, the first-round rookie, was blocking on a 23-yard punt return by Jalen Reagor when he went down at the end of the first quarter. Vikings and Saints players knelt around Cine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while he was being evaluated by the team's medical staff, who applied an air cast and carted him off the field. He was ruled out immediately.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler briefly left the game in the third quarter after he was slow to get up following an incompletion. He was replaced by a rotation of cornerback Kris Boyd, who earlier had forced a fumble on a Saints punt return, and rookie Akayleb Evans. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton targeted Evans on a 33-yard pass to receiver Marquez Callaway that set up a Saints touchdown run.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks returned in the second quarter after also briefly exiting following a collision with Saints quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill on a 2-yard run. He was evaluated for a nose injury, according to the team. Linebacker Troy Dye replaced Kendricks for the rest of a series.

Running back Dalvin Cook is playing with a brace on his left shoulder, which was partially dislocated last week against the Lions. Cook intends to wear the brace for the rest of the season, according to the broadcast.

Saints offense thinned

New Orleans had already essentially ruled out three starters on offense days before kickoff in quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle), receiver Michael Thomas (foot) and guard Andrus Peat (concussion). Then running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was among the inactives hours before kickoff, and running back Mark Ingram (hand/thumb) left briefly in the third quarter.

Latavius Murray, the former Vikings running back, stepped into a larger role and had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Etc.

Vikings special teams were busy, led by punter Ryan Wright's 13-yard pass to receiver Jalen Nailor on a fake punt in the third quarter; Boyd's forced fumble helped set up a field goal and 16-7 lead; kick returner Kene Nwangwu and Reagor had season-long returns of 33 and 23 yards; kicker Greg Joseph made all four field goals from 24, 28, 36 and 46 yards.

This is a developing story. Further developments will be available at startribune.com.