Is there a garden or gardener that inspires you? A garden that makes its community a better place?

Help spread the word about the garden and its contributions by nominating it in this year’s Beautiful Gardens contest.

Every year, the Star Tribune seeks out and recognizes noteworthy home gardens. This year, we’re looking for gardens that are beautiful in spirit — that contribute to the greater good.

It’s easy to nominate a garden. Just send a brief description of the garden, along with who tends it and where it’s located. Please include a couple of photos.

A panel will review all nominations and choose a handful to showcase in upcoming Sunday Homes sections and online at startribune.com. Winning gardens must be located in Minnesota or western Wisconsin.

Please send nominations to beautifulgardens@startribune.com, or mail to Beautiful Gardens, Star Tribune Newsroom, 650 3rd Av. S., Minneapolis, MN 55488. We’ll be accepting nominations through July 12. □