NEW YORK – Monday's game was always a dangerous one for the Timberwolves looming on their schedule – an afternoon start on New Year's Day in New York City.

Whether or not the Wolves took advantage of that fortunate timing the previous night, their play in the second and third quarters made it seem like they did, as those two quarters doomed them to a 112-106 defeat at the hands of the Knicks.

The Wolves had perhaps their worst pair of quarters of the season in the second and third as they looked lethargic defensively and careless or disinterested offensively. Little-used Jordan McLaughlin and Karl-Anthony Towns sparked a fourth quarter comeback that cut a 22-point Knicks lead to four, but the Wolves had taken too long to start playing well.

Towns finished with 29 points while Anthony Edwards had 35 but just four points in the fourth quarter, two when the game was all but over.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 39 points, which included nearly all of New York's scoring in the final minutes. Jalen Brunson had 16 points and 14 assists while OG Anunoby had 17 in his Knicks debut after coming in a trade from Toronto.

After a pair of rough games for Towns, Wolves coach Chris Finch said it was on him to help get Towns jump-started again. Finch did that by directing the ball to Towns on the Wolves' first two possessions of the game, which resulted in buckets for Towns. That set the tone on offense for the Wolves, who played one of their crispest quarters on that end of the floor of late.

Edwards had it working from outside and inside for 15 first-quarter points, and the Wolves held Brunson to an 0-for-5 start.

They finished the quarter with a 32-23 lead as Towns and Edwards combined to go 9-for-12.

The second quarter couldn't have been more different from the first. The Knicks ran circles around them on defense and the offense stalled as Towns got in foul trouble. The Wolves' offense was in quicksand as Edwards rested the first part of the quarter and the Knicks wasted little time erasing that Wolves lead. A 12-0 Knicks run after the Wolves hit the first basket of the quarter gave the Knicks back the lead.

The Wolves were a step slow on defense and offensively they were just 4-for-14 with seven turnovers. It resembled a recent loss to Oklahoma City when the Wolves were out of sync on both ends of the floor.

The third quarter wasn't much better, as the Wolves fell behind as much as 22. Looking for a spark toward the end of the quarter, Finch turned to point guard Jordan McLaughlin, who ignited the Wolves' best stretch of basketball since the first quarter. A 12-0 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth brought the Wolves back within 94-88 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

A scoring burst from Towns, who was playing with five fouls, brought the Wolves within 99-95, but Randle had it going for the Knicks, and he hit a pair of jumpers in the final minutes to keep the Wolves at a distance while Edwards either missed or turned it over down the stretch for the Wolves.