Minnesota United midfielder Jan Gregus is back in tonight's starting 11 against Real Salt Lake at rainy Allianz Field after he served a one-game, red-card suspension Wednesday at Columbus Crew SC.

But Kevin Molino remains out in a starting 11 that is slowly shaping toward normal.

Molino will miss his second consecutive game after he came up clutching his hamstring while sliding to stretch on a scoring chance late in last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Houston.

He's not designated a sub, either, and will be replace in the starters tonight by Jacori Hayes.

Newly acquired Kei Kamara is starting again tonight at striker

Defender Bakaye Dibassy is back in the 11 after missing Wednesday injured and just in time, with fellow center back Jose Aja suspended tonight because of yellow-card accumulations.

This is the second game against Real Salt Lake in three weeks at Allianz Field. The Loons scored four times in the second half on Sept. 6 and won 4-0 there.

Veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay was out early running on grass before tonight's game. He and Ozzie Alonso could return from injury for Saturday's home game against FC Cincinnati, coach Adrian Heath said Friday.

Tonight's MNUFC lineup:

Kei Kamara

Jacori Hayes Emanuel Reynoso Robin Lod

Jan Gregus Hassani Dotson

Chase Gasper Bakaye Dibassy Michael Boxall Romain Metanire

Dayne St. Clair

Subs: Thomas Chacon, Aaron Schoenfeld, Mason Toye, Adrian Zendejas, James Musa, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston, Fred Emmings.