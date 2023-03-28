9 p.m. at Phoenix Suns • Footprint Center • ESPN, BSN, 830-AM
Game preview: Kevin Durant (ankle) is expected to play after missing 10 games for the Suns and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) should return for the Wolves after sitting out Monday's victory in Sacramento. ... Devin Booker (28.1) and Durant (26.7) are Phoenix's scoring leaders and Chris Paul averages 9.1 assists. ... The sixth-place Wolves are 1½2 games behind the fourth-place Suns in the Western Conference playoff race. ... The Wolves are 18-20 in road games and 19-44 all time in Phoenix. They are 1-2 vs. the Suns this season.
