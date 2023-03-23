Introduction: Karl-Anthony Towns couldn't have scripted his return much better than what transpired Wednesday. After missing more than 50 games, he returned to an ovation at Target Center — and later made the game-winning free throws with three seconds left in a 125-124 win over Atlanta. Is the mystery and cynicism over his absence forgotten?

8:00: Former Gophers men's hockey player Casey Hankinson joins Michael Rand for a look at the revival of that program and just how much fun this season has been. The Gophers play Canisius on Thursday in the NCAA tournament opener.

23:00: One report suggests Vikings fans have been — by far — the most negative base in the NFL during free agency. And it's time to check my social media for listener questions.

29:00: A big signing for the Loons.

