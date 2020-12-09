KARE 11 News anchor Julie Nelson tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, she said on Facebook.
"What I thought was a nasty cold turned out to be the nasty virus," she posted. "I am not feeling great, but grateful that, so far, the symptoms aren't worse."
Nelson co-anchors the news at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. each weeknight. After the pandemic hit, she switched off in the studio with co-anchor Randy Shaver so that only one of them was there at a time. Otherwise, she had been broadcasting live from her living room.
"I just wanted you to know why you won't be seeing [me] on air for awhile," she told her Facebook followers. "Good book and/or binge watch recommendations appreciated."
