In a potential domino from the Ricky Rubio trade, Jordan McLaughlin and his camp are optimistic about signing a multi-year deal with the Timberwolves, a source said Tuesday.

McLaughlin has been a two-way player for the Wolves the last two seasons but played in 81 NBA games and served as the Wolves' backup point guard when there have been injuries ahead of him in the rotation.

McLaughlin's better year was two seasons ago, when he averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 49%. Last season he averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 41%. A source said the Wolves appear ready to make a multi-year commitment to McLaughlin with the caveat that things can change quickly in free agency.

McLaughlin is in his second consecutive year of restricted free agency. Last year the tone of negotiations was much more difficult than it sounds this year, as McLaughlin wanted more of a commitment and guaranteed money. Instead he signed another two-way deal to allow for flexibility this offseason and now talks seem to be trending in a positive direction for bringing McLaughlin back.

The Wolves don't have a lot of cap room — only around $8 million if they end up signing 2020 first-round draft pick Leandro Bolmaro — and McLaughlin can represent a cap-friendly option that fills a potential need at backup point guard behind D'Angelo Russell.When Russell was injured last season McLaughlin filled in behind Rubio.