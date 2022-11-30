Join Wild winger Matt Boldy and Star Tribune reporter Sarah McLellan for an Instagram Live at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Readers can ask questions of the former first-round pick on the Star Tribune Sports Instagram page.
Boldy made his NHL debut last season, scoring a goal in Boston in his first game in front of friends and family against the hometown Bruins. After a strong rookie season (15 goals in 47 games) he has nine goals in the Wild's first 21 games this season.
