The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been canceled for 2024.

In a post Tuesday on Facebook, the board sponsoring the more than 300-mile race in northern Minnesota said it was a tough call to make.

"After months of waiting for the weather to cooperate, the Board of Directors for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has made the decision to postpone the 40th running to January 26, 2025," the group wrote. "This was not an easy decision. But, with concerns over the weather, safety of the dogs, mushers and volunteers it was the only decision that we felt comfortable with."

The board said it couldn't find a postponement date this winter for the Beargrease, which is also a qualifier for Alaska's Iditarod.

"The weather is unpredictable," the announcement said. "Likewise, in the effort to find a postponement date and in the spirit of sportsmanship, there was not another date that didn't impede on another established race."

The group said it is still planning several fundraising events for Beargrease, which says it's the longest sled dog marathon in the lower 48 states and started in 1980.