Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOSTON — The Twins activated Joey Gallo today as they prepare for tonight's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Gallo missed 10 games because of a right intercostal strain. He played three rehab games with the Saints, going 2-for-12.

In seven games for the Twins this season, he has a team-high three home runs and is hitting .278 with a 1.183 OPS.

With the combo outfielder/first baseman back, they sent outfielder Kyle Garlick back to St. Paul. Garlick had one hit, a home run, in seven at-bats with the big club.

The Twins lost Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway, falling 5-4 in 10 innings.

Joe Ryan (3-0, 2.84 ERA) will start for the Twins tonight against two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (0-3, 6.92).

Kluber, 37, was a three-time All-Star with Cleveland before injuries hampered his career. He was 10-10 for the Rays last season before signing a $10 million one-year deal (with a second year option) in Boston.