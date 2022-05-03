BALTIMORE — The Twins have won 10 of their past 11 as Joe Ryan takes the mound tonight for the second of a four-game series against the Orioles.

Ryan (3-1, 1.17 ERA) faces Orioles lefthander Bruce Zimmerman (1-1, 0.93) at 6:05 p.m. (BSN).

Sauk Rapids native Anthony Bemboom is behind the plate for the Orioles.

Jose Miranda, after an 0-for-4 major league debut, will play first tonight for the Twins and hit fifth.

The Twins won the series opener 2-1 behind Chris Paddack.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gary Sanchez, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Gilberto Celestino, LF

ORIOLES LINEUP

Cedric Mullins, CF

Trey Mancini, DH

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Austin Hayes, LF

Rougned Odor, 2B

Tyler Nevin, 3B

Anthony Bemboom, C

Jorge Mateo, SS