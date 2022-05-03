BALTIMORE — The Twins have won 10 of their past 11 as Joe Ryan takes the mound tonight for the second of a four-game series against the Orioles.
Ryan (3-1, 1.17 ERA) faces Orioles lefthander Bruce Zimmerman (1-1, 0.93) at 6:05 p.m. (BSN).
Sauk Rapids native Anthony Bemboom is behind the plate for the Orioles.
Jose Miranda, after an 0-for-4 major league debut, will play first tonight for the Twins and hit fifth.
The Twins won the series opener 2-1 behind Chris Paddack.
TWINS LINEUP
Byron Buxton, CF
Carlos Correa, SS
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Gio Urshela, 3B
Jose Miranda, 1B
Gary Sanchez, DH
Max Kepler, RF
Ryan Jeffers, C
Gilberto Celestino, LF
ORIOLES LINEUP
Cedric Mullins, CF
Trey Mancini, DH
Anthony Santander, RF
Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
Austin Hayes, LF
Rougned Odor, 2B
Tyler Nevin, 3B
Anthony Bemboom, C
Jorge Mateo, SS